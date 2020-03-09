Brazilian Stunner Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Hourglass Figure: ‘When You’re The Only Snack In The Kitchen’

Bruna Rangel Lima teased her 3.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend with a new update that put her as “the only snack in the kitchen.”

The photo showed the Brazilian model and influencer sitting on the kitchen counter near the sink and above the dishwasher while wearing minimal clothing that put her hourglass figure front and center. The first photo of the two-image slideshow saw Lima at the corner of the counter, with her legs on either side. She placed her hands in between her thighs as she shot an inquisitive look at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The second photo was similar to the first, though this time Lima had her legs on the same side as she angled the right side of her body at the camera. Lima didn’t include a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption.

Lima wore a long-sleeved crop top boasting a graphic print against a white background. The print combined aspects of old school comics and newspaper clippings. The top included a turtleneck and a cropped hem that sat just below her sternum, leaving her slender midsection and taut abs on display. The top’s stretchy, thin fabric clung to Lima’s chest, helping to accentuate her curves. In the caption, the model revealed her top was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Lima teamed her top with a pair of black underwear with thin straps that sat higher on her sides and lower in the front, highlighting the model’s full hips. The style of underwear also contrasted her strong lower body with her itty bitty waist. In the second snapshot, the narrow cut of the bottoms showcased her pert derriere.

Lima wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down. Her large, loose waves fell over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

Since going live, the photos have attracted more than 89,100 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans and followers. Users took to the comments section to engage with her caption and to express their admiration for the South American beauty.

“The best snack,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“So pretty Bruna,” replied another one, including a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Best snack in the kitchen,” a third one chimed in, following the message with a winky face.

“The best snack I ever seen,” said another one, also pairing the comment with fire emoji.