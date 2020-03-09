Meghan Markle Shines In Green Dress As She And Harry Attend Commonwealth Day Service

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended her final event as an active senior royal on Monday in a stunning green Emilia Wickstead dress with flowing cape detail. According to Marie Claire, the Duchess of Sussex paired her dress with a green fascinator, a green purse, and beige heels. She gave a wave to the cameras as she and Prince Harry walked into Westminster Abbey.

According to E! News, neither Prince Harry and Meghan nor Prince William and Kate took part in the Royal procession with the queen, unlike last year. This time, each couple was escorted to their seats separately. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat in the row in front of Prince Harry and Meghan. As the couple took their seat, they exchanged a brief greeting.

The Commonwealth Day service is Meghan’s third appearance in public this week after spending months in Canada following the announcement in early January that she and Prince Harry were taking a step back from serving as active members of the Royal family. The couple’s return to England has been a busy one. Already, Meghan has attended the Endeavor Awards, the Mountbatten Music Festival — where she wore a stunning red dress and the couple received a standing ovation — and an event celebrating International Woman’s Day. As Town and Country reports, Prince Harry met with the queen for a lengthy four-hour lunch. On March 31st, the couple will officially no longer be active royals or be able to use their official titles, carry out royal duties and receive public funds, or formally represent the queen. Amid the announcement, the queen stated that Prince Harry, Meghan, and their 10-month-old son, Archie, will “always be much-loved members of my family.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

This marked the couple’s first time seeing Prince William and Kate since their January announcement, and the last time the couples were photographed together since November 2019. While there have been rumors of tension between the couples, Harry addressed his relationship with his older brother in the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment.”

Harry added that though they have good and bad days, he loves his brother dearly and knows they will always be there for each other. When it comes to the alleged tension between them, he said that “the majority of stuff is created out of nothing.”