British Bombshell Demi Rose Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer, High-Cut Leopard Print Bodysuit

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, March 9, British model Demi Rose Mawby started off the workweek by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 13.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos, taken in Miami, Florida, show the Instagram influencer posing in front of gorgeous green foliage on a sunny day. She showed off her fabulous figure in a sheer, high-cut leopard print bodysuit with neon green detailing. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her damp hair in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured subtle contour, glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering rose color.

In the first image, the 24-year-old turned her body away from the camera as she raked her fingers through her long locks. Demi tilted her head and looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward and lowering her hand.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation tagged professional photographer Brendan Forbes, insinuating that he took the pictures.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Many of Demi’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are truly beautiful love this photo,” gushed a fan.

“What a stunner,” added a different devotee.

“@demirose You [sic] are the most beautiful rose in the whole world,” wrote another follower, adding a string of kiss mark emoji to the comment.

“Wow Demi you bring beauty to a different level just incredibly beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Demi has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the Birmingham native is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a skimpy silver monokini while standing in a pool. That post has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.