Brazilian Fitness Model Bru Luccas Flaunts Amazing Figure In Teal Bikini In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Bru Luccas shared a new bikini photo to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 8, which she paired with an apology issued to other women to honor of International Women’s Day.

The photo showed Luccas posing indoors as she leaned against a wall. In the background, a framed picture featuring New York City hung above a messy bed, with throw pillows, blue and white blankets and a stuffed monkey. The Brazilian fitness model didn’t include a geotag with her post to indicate where she was when she posed for the shot.

Luccas paired the photo with a caption that included a passage by Canadian-raised Hindu poet and writer Rupi Kaur. The quote includes an apology for calling other women “pretty” or “beautiful” before telling them that they are “smart” or “brave.” At the end of the caption, the fitness model included a hashtag that indicated she wrote this post in celebration of March 8.

The brunette stunner rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright teal tone that showcased her tanned complexion. Luccas had on a pair of bottoms with thin strings that tied on the sides. The tiny bottoms sat higher on her sides and lower in the front, helping to showcase her strong hips. They also contrasted her lower body with her itty bitty waist.

Luccas teamed her bottoms with a matching top with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The bra boasted two squares that resembled curtains attached to two horizontal strings. As the model indicated via the tag she added to the photo, her bikini was from Posh Mia.

Luccas wore her blond highlighted hair parted on the right as her straight strands fell over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. The model directed her gaze slightly down toward the camera as she shot a bright smile at the onlooker.

Since going live, the photo attracted more than 104,000 likes and over 500 comment, proving to be popular with her followers. Users flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts about the photo in a host of languages, particularly English, her native Portuguese and Spanish.

“Gorgeous woman,” one user raved, topping the comment with a long string of heart-eyes faces, smileys blowing a heart kiss and red hearts.

“Planet Gorgeous,” replied another one, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Wowsome [heart-eyes emoji] Daaamnn,” a third one chimed in, adding a string of emoji at the end, including a drooling face, red hearts and fire.

“GOALS,” another one added, trailing the words with red hearts and a heart-eyes emoji.