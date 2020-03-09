Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Soaks Up Some Sun In A Racy Neon Thong Bikini

Sarah Houchens took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to show off her flawless figure in a tiny little two-piece. The blond bombshell stunned in the swimwear as she spent some time outdoors.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a neon green bikini. The top fastened behind her back and boasted clear straps as it showed off her toned arms and tiny waist. The matching thong bottoms put the model’s round booty and long, lean legs on full display.

Sarah posed with her backside to the camera as she grabbed at the straps of the bikini bottoms. She looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare as she soaked up some sun.

In the background of the shot, a blue sky with white fluffy clouds can be seen. Some green foliage and pink outdoor lounge furniture is also visible.

Sarah wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in soft curls that cascaded down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included sculpted eyebrows and thick lashes. She also added a glow to her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and under eyes, as well as pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She added a dark pink lipstick to complete the application.

Many of the model’s 730,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 3,900 times.

Sarah’s loyal fans also couldn’t help share their thoughts on her stunning gym-honed curves in the comments section, leaving over 70 comments within the first hour after the snap was uploaded.

“Can’t handle this,” one follow wrote.

“You look stunning! And your legs!” another stated.

“You are just so beautiful from every angle,” a third social media user remarked.

“Wow!!! I’m starting to become a real fan of yours, Sarah!!! You’re absolutely gorgeous in that beautiful bikini,” a fourth comment read.

The model is often makes her booty the center of attention in her snaps, whether she’s wearing skimpy bathing suits, lingerie, or leggings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday Sarah thrilled her fans when she posed in a pair of skintight jeans and a lavender tank top while showing off her curvy backside as she snapped a sexy selfie from the comfort of her own home. To date, that post has garnered more than 10,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.