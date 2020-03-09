Polish Beauty Veronica Bielik Flaunts Figure in Curve-Hugging Yoga Wear

Polish model Veronica Bielik looks good in just about anything. She has a sharp sense of style and an incredible figure, and she seems to enjoy showing off both on social media. On Monday, she shared an update on Instagram in which the beauty flaunted her curves in a set of figure-hugging yoga wear.

Veronica’s outfit was a sunny yellow color that flattered her bronze skin tone. The bra featured a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of her cleavage. The yoga pants had a mid-rise style and hugged her every curve.

The stunner’s post consisted of two snaps that saw her in the desert somewhere in Abu Dhabi, where she has apparently been vacationing the past several days. She was standing around sand dunes with the sun setting behind her.

One picture caught Veronica from behind. She stood at a slight side angle, which highlighted her curves. The tight pants accentuated the curve of her derrière and toned thighs. She held her windblown hair with one hand and arched her back slightly while looking over her shoulder with a smile on her face. The setting sun in the orange-hued sky was positioned over her head, adding a dreamy vibe to the photo.

The other image saw Veronica from the front. She held one hand in the air while her other hand was in her hair. She smiled as she looked at something out of view. She stood with her legs slightly parted, showing off the curve of her hips. The pose also put her ample chest and taut abs on display. Her shapely arms were also prominent in the snap.

Veronica wore her hair down in loose curls. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized her sporty look with a watch.

Many of Veronica’s followers poured on the compliments.

“God was probably just showing off by creating someone like you,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Amazing how you always look so good,” a second admirer told her.

“Just when you thought the desert couldn’t be any hotter…. This,” joked a third fan.

“Wow you are so gorgeous and beautiful,” said a fourth commenter.

Veronica has delighted her fans with one sultry picture after another since she has been on vacation. Last week, she looked gorgeous in a bikini and a sexy coverup while she enjoyed some downtime. Over the weekend, she flaunted her booty in yet another skimpy, two-piece bathing suit.