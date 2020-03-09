Pornhub Accused Of Profiting From Videos Of Rape & Sexual Abuse

Internet porn site Pornhub has come under fire after being accused of profiting from rape and sexual abuse videos that are posted to the site, reported The Guardian. A petition has been started to shut down the site and hold the executives accountable for aiding traffic, which currently has roughly 350,000 signatures.

The group that initially raised the serious allegations against the website is called Exodus Cry in the US, an activism group fighting sex trafficking and prostitution. The allegations center around Pornhub failing to verify the age and consent of the people featured in the videos and that the company is complicit in the trafficking of minors because of this.

Exodus Cry founder Laila Mickelwait explained the issue in the online petition.

“This is a company that is generating millions in advertising and membership revenue and yet they do not have an effective system in place to verify reliably the age or consent of those featured in the pornographic content it hosts.”

Pornhub is currently the largest porn site in the world, with 42 billion visitors yearly. The site’s content is free with no restrictions based on age and revenue is raised through advertising and payments from promotions by film producers.

Pornhub’s parent company, called Mindgeek, is based in Luxembourg with offices in Montreal, London, Nicosia, and Los Angeles. Mindgeek denies all allegations made against them and insists that they have sufficient measures in place to filter and remove illegal content.

“Pornhub has a steadfast commitment to eradicating and fighting non-consensual content and under-age material. Any suggestion otherwise is categorically and factually inaccurate.”

The campaigners emphasize that Pornhub hosts numerous videos depicting violent and hardcore pornography and that it is crucial to make sure the company is taking the steps necessary to ensure all sexual acts are consensual.

The petition also mentions that one of the porn site’s most popular categories is sex with young teenagers. Due to the high prevalence of videos featuring supposed teens, the campaigners are concerned about the content being fully consensual.

This is not the first time that Pornhub has been accused of allowing rape and sexual abuse videos to be posted on the site and remain there. Last month, it was reported that a woman who was raped when she was 14 years old discovered a video of the abuse posted to the porn site. She was forced to threaten legal action against the company to ensure that the video was taken down.