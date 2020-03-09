Mexican Hottie Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In Barely-There Lingerie

Social media star Ana Paula Saenz gave her 916,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Monday, March 9, when she shared a smoking hot update. The 21-year-old model looked stunning in a lingerie set that did more revealing than covering up.

The bombshell from Mexico sported red three-piece lingerie set from Fashion Nova. The bra was made up of underwire cups, but instead of the usual fabric, the cups used Venise lace trimmings and satin bands. Ana wore the matching pair of undies with the triangle-cut fabric made out of mesh material, decorated with the same lace trimmings as the bra.

The model also sported a garter belt that featured a large Venise lace panel in the middle, as well as stretchable satin bands that went around her trim waist. The pop of red complemented her flawless tanned skin well.

In the brand new Instagram snapshot, Ana was standing on a balcony of a hotel room, although she did not disclose the exact location. She faced the camera with her head tilted to the side and gave a sultry gaze.

The stunner kept her shoulder-length dark hair down and seemingly air-dried. She wore a minimal makeup look that consisted of groomed eyebrows, a hint of pink blush, and pink color on her lips. She kept her jewelry simple and only wore a dainty gold necklace.

In the caption, Ana greeted her fans, especially the women for “International Women’s Day,” and tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova and their sister account, Fashion Nova Men.

A quick look at the brand’s website showed that the “Your Side Of The Bed Teddy” three-piece set retails for $24.99, and is only available in one size.

The latest Instagram upload has earned more than 42,000 likes and upwards of 580 comments within the first 11 hours of going live on her account. Ana’s admirers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while others used a mix of emoji to express their admiration.

“You’re beautiful beyond words babe,” fellow influencer Brennah Black commented on the post.

“How can someone be this beautiful and sexy? You look so good, Ana! Keep up the good work,” an admirer added.

“This is the best post today. In fact, I don’t think anyone can beat your beauty and stunning body. You are so fine,” a third social media user stated, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are the definition of femininity!” a fourth Instagram follower added.