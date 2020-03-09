Larsa Pippen Rocks Curve-Hugging Outfit In Stunning New Photo Update

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to flaunt her killer figure in a sexy outfit that hugged her body in all of the right places. The mother of four has a booming career in modeling and she regularly posts fashion-forward shots to promote various online retailers. In the latest addition to her feed, the smokeshow sizzled in a hot outfit from PrettyLittleThing — a brand that she partners with quite frequently.

In the beautiful snapshot, Pippen sat on a wood set of stairs that appeared to be in her home. The BFF of Kim Kardashian struck a pose like a pro, leaning against the wall and looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. Pippen wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled, and they fell to her chest. She also showed off her stunning features by rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included black eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The Chicago native left little to the imagination in a curve-hugging bodysuit that was nude in color. The scandalous ensemble featured long sleeves, and the pant legs went all the way down to her ankles, covering every inch of her body. The outfit had a small tie under her chest, and Pippen’s trim midriff looked nothing short of spectacular. In the caption, she told her followers that this was a “comfy fit” and tagged PrettyLittleThing and Louis Vuitton.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s attracted a ton of attention for the model, with over 21,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments. Many Instagrammers took to the post to rave over her gorgeous figure while countless others said that they would love to purchase the outfit. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and commented with emoji instead.

“So beautiful….always inspiring me thank you so much,” one follower remarked.

“So pretty love your outfit,” a second fan said, in addition to a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“My type of classy lady. Just saying,” another one of Pippen’s followers added.

“Wow looking sweet,” one more said.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner took to social media once again and floored her fans in an all-black ensemble. In that photo — which also appeared to have been taken in her home — Pippen flaunted her hourglass figure in a tight black dress that had sequins all over it. The dress hit well above her knee, showcasing her long, lean legs. That post also attracted a ton of likes and comments for the star.