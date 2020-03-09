Cuban Brunette Aylen Alvarez Rocks Tiny Orange Bikini As She Frolics In The Pool In Instagram Video

Aylen Alvarez shared a new update to her Instagram feed over the weekend in which she showed off one of the best hotels she stayed at last summer.

Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — posted a video of herself in a bikini enjoying the swimming pool alongside her husband. The Cuban bombshell also used the occasion to let her 3.7 million followers know that she will be going on vacation in two weeks, stating that she can’t wait to share more with them.

In the clip, the brunette stunner could be seen in a pool that wrapped around the hotel apartment in a way that allowed Alvarez and her husband to jump right in the pool from their bedroom if they wanted to. In fact, Alvarez did just that at one point in the video. The couple also sat on the edge of the pool, which was in the living room, with her feet in the water. According to the geotag paired with the post, the hotel was called Sri Panwa, located in Phuket, Thailand.

Alvarez rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright orange color that complimented her caramel skin tone. Her bikini top had long sleeves. The top cut super short on her torso, leaving a bit of her underboobs on display, and a low-cut neckline that showed off quite a bit of her ample cleavage.

Alvarez teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thick straps that were placed high on her sides, leaving her full, wide hips in full evidence. The bikini also boasted a thong bottom that helped to accentuate Alvarez’s perky derriere. The model didn’t share where her swimsuit was from.

The model wore her hair down throughout the clip, which was brushed back in damp strands.

As of the time of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 172,000 times, garnering upwards of 2,100 likes and nearly 200 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post, showering Alvarez in praise while complimenting the hotel.

“That is amazing,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a hands raised emoji.

“You’re funny jumping like a little girl on the bed and your dude hilarious he threw you like WWE style in the pool,” replied another commenter.

“Omg paradise! Love this view bella,” another one chimed in, including hands raised and a red heart at the end of the message.

“Relationship goals,” another fan raved.