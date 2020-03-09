Coronavirus Crisis Will ‘Psychologically Torment’ Donald Trump, Says Former Barack Obama Staffer

In an appearance on Sunday’s edition of ABC News’ This Week, former President Barack Obama‘s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, touched on the coronavirus crisis and its effects on President Donald Trump, who is in the middle of his re-election bid.

“This administration right now looks like they couldn’t organize a one-car parade,” Emanuel said, per Breitbart.

According to Emanuel, the thing “devastating” Trump the most is that the coronavirus situation may soon prevent him from being able to hold large events and rallies.

“He is not going to be able to have his rallies, and it is going to psychologically — the office is isolating enough, and his inability to get the admiration, the adulation from that crowds is going to psychologically torment him.”

Emanuel believes that this stress is going to push Trump into a state of mind that will manifest in tweets that are “more vicious.”

Trump and his administration have been under heavy scrutiny for their response to the coronavirus. As reported by The Washington Examiner, the president has continued to claim his government is effectively containing the spread of the virus and says that the reported danger to the public is being amplified by news outlets.

“We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Trump claimed his administration quickly closed borders in select areas and praised the performance of Vice President Mike Pence, who was controversially appointed to head the coronavirus task force.

“The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Trump has refused to stop holding his MAGA rallies amid the coronavirus outbreak. Despite his stubborn opposition, no rallies are currently listed on his campaign website’s schedule as of Monday afternoon, although his team claims this has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Per CNN, Trump continues to evade responsibility for the coronavirus as the stock markets decline, pointing to Democrats and the media as the prime culprits for the crisis. According to the publication, the “deflection campaign” is another example of the president’s choice of weapons for his battles: using “disinformation,” “alternative facts,” and “biting attacks” at his opponents.

The president previously blamed the Obama administration for the delayed development of coronavirus test kits. During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams was unable to provide an estimate of how many people in America have been tested for coronavirus.