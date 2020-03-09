Latina Model Eriana Blanco Sizzles In A Blue Thong Bathing Suit At The Beach

Eriana Blanco sizzled in her latest Instagram upload over the weekend. The Latina model showcased her physique during a day at the beach.

In the racy video, Eriana is seen sporting a blue one-piece bathing suit that featured a daring cut on the sides to flaunt her massive cleavage, and a high cut on her curvy hips. The suit boasted a scale design and orange spaghetti straps as it clung to her hourglass figure.

The swimwear also featured a thong bottom that gave fans a peek at the model’s round booty. Her toned arms and tiny waist were also on full display in the clip. She accessorized the look with some trendy sunglasses and white polish on her fingernails.

In the video, Eriana strutted her stuff as she walked along the beach and sipped a Bang Energy drink. The model soaked up the sun as white sand and palm trees can be seen all around her. A clear blue sky is also visible in the background.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulder and down her back. She also added a full face of makeup to her beach look.

Eriana complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin.

Many of the model’s over 2.5 million followers showed their appreciation for the video by watching the clip over 57,000 times and leaving more than 190 comments within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded.

Eriana’s followers weren’t shy about revealing their love for the post in the comments section as they gushed over the model.

“Absolutely gorgeous beautiful lady thanks for the posts of beauty,” one fan wrote.

“All hail the queen,” stated another.

“Love everything about you,” a third social media user told the model.

“I love your perfect body and style,” a fourth person remarked.

While the model’s fans are used to seeing her wear plunging tops, sexy dresses, and scanty lingerie, she seems to be on a bikini kick as of late, posting multiple photos and videos of herself in skimpy two-piece suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she shared a snapshot of herself sporting a blue string bikini that showcased all of her enviable curves and left little to the imagination. To date, that pic has collected more than 44,000 likes and over 940 comments.