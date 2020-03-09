Cosplay Model Liz Katz Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Bra Made Out Of Candy

The cosplayer looked stunning in her edible bra.

On Sunday, March 8, cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy.

In the provocative photo, the digital influencer appeared to be kneeling on a tiled floor. An opened door leading into a dimly lit room can be seen in the background. She posed with her shoulders slightly hunched, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The 31-year-old left little to the imagination by wearing a plunging halter bra made out of elastic and multicolored candy. Liz’s enviable cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny top, much to the delight of her audience. Her unique lingerie also showcased her toned midsection. In addition, fans could get a good view of Liz’s manga-inspired tattoo. The model kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate cartilage hoop earring.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in braided pigtails with a few loose strands framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Liz made her skin look absolutely radiant by generously applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. The application also featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they thought her edible bra would attract ants.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Liz’s question.

“This is definitely how you get ants… worth it… I think so,” wrote one commenter.

“That depends. If you eat it faster than the ants then cute. If not then you’re gonna [sic] get ants,” agreed another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“I’m sure you have heard it a million times but you are sooo beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“What a stunning photo of you,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 73,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the expert cosplayer has shown off her incredible figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that occasionally pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a provocative photo, in which she wore a risque cow costume. That post has been liked over 62,000 times since it was shared.