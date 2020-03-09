Dua Lipa Poses In Multicolored Crop Top & Miniskirt While Holding Rollerblades In Her Hand

For Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram post, the British singer is brightening up her followers’ timeline.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper looked incredible in a multicolored crop top with frilly short sleeves. The attire displayed her toned stomach and the many tattoos Lipa has inked on her arms. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that showed off her legs. Underneath, she wore light-colored fishnet tights and held rainbow-colored high-heel rollerblades.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker sported her blond and brunette hair up in a ponytail, which she accessorized with a bright pink headband. Lipa put on numerous rings on multiple fingers and applied colorful eye shadow that made the look pop more. She rocked a gold chain around her neck and opted for small hoop earrings.

In her most recent upload which consists of two photos, Lipa posed in front of a closed door in a hallway.

In the first shot, she was photographed from the thighs-up. The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress stretched her right arm out and held the rollerblades high up in front of her face in the other. Lipa closed her eyes and poked her tongue out while doing this.

In the next slide, she was snapped up from behind. The “Swan Song” entertainer showcased her beautifully sleeked hair and held the rollerblades over her shoulder.

For her caption, Lipa told fans she would see them at the roller rink.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 515,000 likes, proving to be instantly popular with her 40.3 million followers.

“Aren’t you tired of being the prettiest woman in the world?” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You are such a vibe,” another shared.

“Abs for days,” remarked a third fan.

“Hottest woman alive right there,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Lipa is one of music’s leading ladies right now. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended The Global Awards in London last week and stunned in a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress covered her neck and had long sleeves and silver jewels embroidered all over. Lipa wore sheer black tights underneath the item of clothing and paired the ensemble with black heels. She pulled her blond-and-brunette hair up in a bun and accessorized with small hoop earrings.

On the night, Lipa picked up an award for Best British Act. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her team, Global, fans, and listeners who continue to support her work.