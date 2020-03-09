Tammy Hembrow Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Skimpy Bikini

Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to share a hot new photo while clad in a bikini. The blond bombshell has been doing a lot of press in recent weeks to promote her new activewear line, traveling all over the world to places like New York City. This past weekend she took a break from her incredibly busy career to spend some time with her kids in the pool.

In the gorgeous new photo added to her feed, the model appeared to be in the pool of her backyard that her fans frequently see on her page. The blond beauty could be seen leaning on the edge of the pool with her lower half submerged underwater. Hembrow looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face, wearing a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She kept her long locks out of her face, wearing them slicked back in a high and tight bun on the top of her head.

The model added a number of earrings up and down her left ear while putting her killer curves on display in a tiny brown bikini. The NSFW suit featured a low-plunging, triangle top that dipped low into her chest and offered generous view of cleavage. Her daughter appeared on one side, smiling and hugging her mom while her son could be seen jumping into the pool in the background. In the caption of the shot, she mentioned that her little boy had “perfect timing.”

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned Hembrow a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 476,000 likes as well as 1,400-plus comments. Many of the bombshell’s fans commented on the photo to rave over her beautiful figure while countless others let her know that her kids are adorable. A few more only added emoji instead of words.

“Beautiful eyes and lovely smile,” one follower raved, adding a flame and heart emoji.

“Love a woman that that spends time with her with her kids and you’re pretty nice to look at 2,” a second fan gushed.

“Do you have time to come to Michigan to be my girlfriend with your adorable children,” one more fan asked along with a single red heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty stunned in another insanely sexy outfit to promote protein powder. In addition to a tiny white crop top, Hembrow flaunted her toned and tanned legs in a pair of tiny booty shorts. That photo also earned rave reviews from fans.