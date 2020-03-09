‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers From Reality Steve Share Details On What Has Peter Weber’s Mom Upset In Finale Preview

Ever since Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor started airing, there has been a moment teased in previews that has generated a lot of speculation. Something gets Barbara Weber, Peter’s mom, crying and begging him to bring “her” home to them. Now, spoiler king Reality Steve says he’s been able to pin down what it is that prompts these emotional moments for Peter and his mother.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett will spend time with the Weber family during these final days of filming. As has previously been revealed, at some point after that and before the final rose ceremony, Madison reportedly quits.

That means that only Hannah Ann remains heading into the final rose ceremony. The Bachelor spoilers have suggested that this tearful conversation involving Peter’s mom happens at some point after Madison leaves and before that ceremony.

Many fans speculated that Barbara was talking about how Peter should go after Madison. Interestingly, that’s apparently not the case.

Reality Steve’s spoilers now indicate that the preview showing Peter’s mom begging him to bring someone home to them is about Hannah Ann, not Madison. Barbara tells her son that this is what love stories are made of, and she has Hannah Ann in mind as she says it.

Apparently, when Peter’s family met Hannah Ann and spent time with Madison again, their opinions differ from his. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that the family liked both ladies, but felt that Hannah Ann was a better pick for Peter. However, Peter’s mind was seemingly very much fixated on choosing Madison and this difference of opinion with his mother prompts a major struggle on his part.

The Bachelor fans know that Peter is very close to his family and values his mom Barbara’s insight quite a bit. Up to this point, viewers weren’t necessarily convinced that this conversation would live up to the hype it was getting in the previews. Now, it seems that it really does.

It appears that this tearful conversation that has been teased all season long does play a significant role in what Peter ultimately decides to do. However, it also sounds as if Peter has a major shift in his thinking once filming ends and he tries to adjust to the real world again.

Viewers will finally see this emotional conversation between Peter and Barbara air this week. Reality Steve’s spoilers for The Bachelor finale hint that it’s a wild ride to the finish line and viewers will not want to miss a minute of the chaos ahead.