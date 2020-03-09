Instagram Hottie Lyna Perez Struts Her Stuff In A Skintight Tank Top & White Booty Shorts

Lyna Perez took to Instagram on Sunday to share a racy new video with her loyal followers. The model flashed all of her curves in a skimpy ensemble as she promoted Bang Energy drinks.

In the clip, Lyna looked smoking hot as she sported a skintight white tank top that clung to her figure and showcased her toned arms and massive cleavage. She added a pair of impossibly tiny white shorts that flaunted her booty and lean legs. She also put her flat tummy and tiny waist on display in the video.

Lyna posed in an array of positions during the clip, as she ran her fingers through her hair, twirled around in a plush gray chair, and spun her body around to give fans a 360 degree peek at her figure in the ensemble.

The model had her long, brown hair parted in the center and styled in sexy curls that cascaded over her shoulders and fell down her back. She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the post.

The application consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She complemented the look with pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to define her eyes even more. Lyna also added pink blush on her cheeks, and used a shimmering highlighter to give her face a soft glow. She completed the glam look with bright pink lipstick.

Lyna’s more than 4.8 million followers seemingly fell in love with upload, and flocked to show their support. The post was was viewed more than 124,000 times and garnered over 820 comments in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account.

The model’s admirers also went wild in the comments section as they raved over the stunning model.

“You really are one of my very most favorites of all time ever. I love you too much,” one fan admitted.

“All I have to say is WOWWWW,” remarked another.

“Very gorgeous woman, great body and gorgeous in outfit,” a third social media user wrote.

“How do you manage to look so gorgeous every time? Always loaded with cuteness,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, the model’s fans are used to seeing her parade around in racy outfits. She’s often seen in skimpy bikinis and see-through tops as she shows off her enviable curves online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently sent temperatures soaring when she posed in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a plunging pink crop top. To date, that photo has racked up more than 133,000 likes and over 3,300 comments.