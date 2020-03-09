Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Slit Dress

The cosplayer looked stunning in her revealing dress.

On Sunday. March 8, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner posing in what appears to be a bathroom. Decorative hand towels and a mirrored cabinet can be seen in the background. She flaunted her amazing assets in an embroidered navy blue wrap dress with a thigh slit. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. The dress also accentuated her tiny waist and her curvaceous thighs. Erica accessorized the sultry look with a pair of statement earrings.

In the first image, the 32-year-old stood with her hand on her hip, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by putting her hands together. The final snap is nearly identical to the first picture, except for the fact she smiled brightly.

The brunette bombshell styled her hair in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted red.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know if they were in favor of her ensemble. She also insinuated that if fans “like and comment” on the post she would upload similar images.

Many of Erica’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful. That smile just [lights] up the room,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are very stunning in whatever you wear,” added a different devotee.

“You look great as usual but you can make any dress look great,” said another commenter.

“Wow, you look beyond spectacular,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 34,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the tattooed beauty has shown off her amazing figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.