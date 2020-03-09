Dolly Parton Wants To Pose For Playboy When She Turns 75

Country music legend Dolly Parton reportedly wants to pose for Playboy Magazine when she turns 75-years-old in January 2021. She revealed her future plans during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

The superstar singer and songwriter revealed that her milestone birthday deserves an equally special photo shoot. Hence, her idea to once again pose for the cover of the iconic publication.

“See, I did ‘Playboy Magazine’ years ago,” she remarked in the interview, sharing that the idea would be a wonderful way to mark this special time in her life.

“I thought it’d be such a hoot if they go for it. I don’t know if they will. If I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

When Dolly first appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1978, she was 32 years old and did not pose nude inside. Instead, she sported the signature look of the magazine’s iconic Playboy bunnies, showing off her ample curves in a black bodysuit, rabbit ears, and bow-tie.

“Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74!“ With her signature charm and unique voice, it’s so easy to see why fans will always love @DollyParton #60Mins pic.twitter.com/RlPme7tumJ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 8, 2020

Dolly was the first country music superstar to grace the cover of the publication during a time when she was riding high on the success of her first No. 1 crossover hit “Here You Come Again.”

The tune was written by married couple Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, two of pop music’s most successful songwriters. The album of the same name would score the music superstar her first platinum LP, plus a Grammy. The song would be Dolly’s first million-selling single, reported Rolling Stone.

“Boobs are still the same!” she quipped regarding her overall look, per The New York Post. “I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair.”

She also joked that she might consider wearing the iconic costume she sported during her first time on the cover for a second go-round.

The news show shared a clip of the broadcast to Twitter. In the video, Dolly is seen wearing a two-toned dress, her iconic big, blond hair and ultra-long fake nails.

Fans quickly shared their thoughts on Dolly posing for the iconic men’s magazine which was founded by the late Hugh Hefner in 1953 and featured Marilyn Monroe as its first cover subject.

“OMG I LOVE THIS WOMAN!!!! 74 freaking years old and is as sharp and youthful as she was at 30!!! QUEEN!!!!!!” said one fan of the music legend.

“She’s funny. Good on her,” said a second follower.

“Go Dolly,” noted a third admirer of the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter.