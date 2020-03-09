Kindly Myers Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Strings In Sultry Snap

When it comes to being sexy, self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers knows a thing or two. To prove it, she kicked off the week by sharing a sultry photo on Instagram that showed her rocking a purple glittery glittery bikini.

The photo captured Kindly as she stood outside in front of a patch of green foliage. It appeared to be a sunny day, and Kindly was making the most of it in her tiny two-piece.

Kindly’s bathing suit was made of a purple iridescent glitter fabric. The top featured small triangle cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were tiny and seemed to have covered just enough to keep the photo safe for Instagram. The side strings were tied into loopy bows, calling attention to her hips.

The Playboy model faced that camera in the shot, which captured her body from the middle of her thighs up. Her bronze skin — of which there was plenty to see — glowed in the outside light. Her flat abs were prominent in the picture, as well as her voluptuous chest. A tattoo on her lower abdomen was also visible. To add a bit of sex appeal to the photo, Kindly teased her fans by tugging on the strings while giving the camera a sultry expression.

Kindly’s sleek blond hair was parted on the side and fell over her shoulders. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, thick lashes and smoky eye shadow. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose shade of her lush lips. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and a belly piercing.

In the caption, she said the bikini was from online retailer Michi Bikinis. She also credited the photographer and makeup artist for their work on the shoot.

Many of her fans enjoyed seeing her in the glittery swimsuit, and several left adoring compliments.

“You have probably the most beautiful body I’ve ever seen,” one follower told her.

“Awesome so gorgeous and a great bod,” a second admirer wrote.

“Kindly you are A Freaking Goddess,” said a third Instagram user.

“You are simply beautiful and amazing!!” a fourth fan commented.

Kindly’s admirers know that she is no stranger to flaunting her curves in a bathing suit. Judging from her Instagram page, they are one of her favorite things to wear. That being said, she also seems to enjoy going semi-nude on the platform, like she did when she posed topless in a tub of orange slices.