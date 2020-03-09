Ana Cheri Throws Up Peace Signs On The Beach In Tiny, Animal-Print Bikini

Ana Cheri showed off her killer body in a new post from the beach on Instagram on Monday. In a series of photos on her feed, the brunette babe rocked an animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination as she posed with peace signs in the air by the water.

The photos showed Ana standing in the sand as the blue waters gently rolled onto the shore beside her. In the distance, a forest of green trees could be seen, and Ana revealed in the hashtags that the photoshoot took place in Maui, Hawaii. It appeared to be an overcast day, as dark clouds rolled in behind the model and threatened to hide that last bit of sunlight. Still, that didn’t stop Ana from strutting her stuff in her tiny swimwear.

Ana’s look included an orange, black, and white triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck. The top just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a bit of sideboob was also on display.

Ana showed off her flat, toned tummy between the top and a matching string thong. The front of the bikini sat low on the model’s waist, which further showed off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides tied above her hips to draw attention to her curvy figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed as they glowed in the sunlight.

Ana added a ton of accessories to her bikini, including layered necklaces, gold bracelets, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of black sunglasses. She wore a touch of pink lipstick to emphasize her plump lips. Ana’s long, brown hair fell over her shoulders in messy curls.

In the first photo, Ana threw peace signs up with her hands as she crossed her legs in front of her in a way that showed off her figure even more. She flashed a big smile at the camera. The second photo showed Ana with one hip cocked to the side and her hands in her hair as she looked off-camera.

Ana’s post garnered more than 63,000 likes and just over 480 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. The model’s followers expressed their admiration for her in the comments section.

“You are a masterpiece of pure beauty,” one fan said.

“YASSS 1 is my favorite photo, feeling all kinds of motivational vibes!!!” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

Ana has proven time and again that she can pull off any look. Last week, she opted for a floral mini dress that showed off her cleavage in another post, which garnered more than 130,000 likes.