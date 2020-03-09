Aussie Bombshell Madi Edwards Flaunts Sandy Derriere In Powder Blue Bikini

Madi Edwards took to Instagram to share another sexy bikini-clad photo with her loyal fans. The Aussie beauty has been flooding her wildly popular Instagram page with a number of sexy and fashion-forward shots. Yet, it’s been a while since she rocked a bikini with the last swimsuit shot dating all the way back to February 6 in Las Vegas. In the latest update added to her colorful feed, the stunner sizzled in another seriously sexy swimsuit.

In the hot new photo, Edwards sat on a beach that was picture-perfect. She geotagged her location at Hanauma Bay where she posed on her knees and looked off into the gorgeous blue ocean water. The model wore her long, ombre-dyed locks down and at her back as her flowing mane went all the way down to her booty. She also showed off her amazing and tanned figure in a powder blue bikini.

The bottoms barely covered her derriere, tucking into her cheeks and flaunting her toned and tanned booty. The top of the suit was barely visible due to the model’s hair but appeared to be a triangle, tying in the back.

In the caption of the photo, she called the beach “paradise” while adding a single palm tree emoji. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to over 10,000 likes, the post has also amassed over 40-plus comments and that number only continues to climb. Many of Edwards’ fans commented on the post to rave over her beautiful figure while countless others commented on the picture-perfect setting. A few more were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji instead of real words.

“Pretty nice view,” one follower gushed, adding a winky face emoji and a flame emoji.

“Lets have some fun. I love you Madi,” a second social media user added.

“Hey Madi, Such a Gorgeous capture babe! We would love to collab with you!! Dm us,” another follower excitedly added in addition to a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful photo. ENJOY,” one more wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another beautiful look in Beverly Hills, California. In the shot, Edwards was photographed from her chest up, so only the upper portion of her outfit was visible. She rocked a white ribbed tank top, a sky-high ponytail and a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter and that photo also earned her rave reviews from fans.