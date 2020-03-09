Coronavirus Economy Might Be Ideal For Experimenting With ‘Andrew Yang-Style Bailout,’ Analyst Says

As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, fears continue to swirl around the state of the economy, with some suggesting an imminent crash. In response, author and political analyst Anand Giridharadas noted that some industries would likely be eyeing bailouts and floated the idea that a universal basic income (UBI), as proposed by Andrew Yang, could be a possible solution.

“Some big industries might soon come begging for a bailout,” he tweeted before suggesting that the public should demand concessions in return for any such solution.

“You want us to bail out your industry?” he wrote. “Agree to pay such-and-such wage, stop using this loophole.”

Afterward, Giridharadas floated the idea of a UBI.

“Or, instead, this might be the right time to experiment with an @AndrewYang-style bailout. Try a universal basic income on a temporary basis during the crisis.”

Throughout his presidential campaign, Yang promoted a UBI of $1,000 per month for every American adult, which he branded the Freedom Dividend. As reported by Vox, Yang’s main post-candidacy project is Humanity Forward, a 501(c)(4) non-profit that focuses on reaching a “human-centered America,” which would include his vision of UBI and other ideas that his campaign promoted.

As the publication noted, large-scale UBI trials have already begun in Iran, Kenya, and Alaska. Yang’s new non-profit venture aims to promote and conduct similar trials by connecting with the young people disenfranchised with the current political system.

“We need to present a vision that young people can see themselves in and get excited about,” Yang said during an interview with Politico.

If it weren't already obvious just how much UBI would save money on healthcare, look at these responses: 32.7% reported less need to see a doctor. 37.4% reported less need for ER visits. 82.7% reported being better able to afford medications. Dental care improved for 74.1%. pic.twitter.com/S4V46zQJEj — Scott Santens???? (@scottsantens) March 4, 2020

As noted by UBI advocate Scott Santens, who was one of Yang’s most vocal supporters during his campaign, a recent McMaster University study showed promising results for the basic income pilot in Ontario, Canada, which was ultimately axed by Doug Ford’s Conservative government.

The study, which is available on Google Drive, showed that overall health improved for 79.3 percent of basic income recipients, and mental health improved for 82.8 percent. Over 80 percent of recipients felt less stressed and less depressed, and 78.4 percent felt less angry. Not only that, 86.2 percent of recipients reported a more positive outlook on like, with over half saying they were better able to pay off their debts and experienced improved family relationships.

As The Inquisitr reported, Santens and many former Yang campaign staffers are joining the campaign of Mike Broihier, a Kentucky Senate candidate and UBI advocate who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his seat.