YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Impresses Followers In Low-Cut Cherry-Print Crop Top & Sweatpants

Successful YouTuber Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — has taken to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

DeMartino stunned in a low-cut white crop that had cherries printed all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with comfy gray joggers and tied up the black drawstring. DeMartino sported her blond and brunette wavy hair down but clipped back parts of it. She appeared to have on black mascara and had overlined her lips. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and put a white hair scrunchie around her wrist.

For her latest upload, DeMartino took a selfie on her phone in the circular gold mirror. She held her Apple iPhone which had a glittery case over it and looked directly at the screen while taking the image. She placed her other hand beside her and appears to have posed in a room in her home. As seen on her YouTube channel — which boasts more than 3.1 million subscribers — DeMartino shares a lot of content that displays the vintage aesthetic this photo contains. It isn’t clear what room she is in. However, there are a lot of white decorative items scattered around the room which is her signature way of decorating her house.

For her caption, she put the hashtag “WomensDay” as March 8 celebrates International Women’s Day.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 410 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“You inspire me every day and you make me feel more confident in myself,” one user wrote.

“You look gorgeous. A real-life princess,” another shared.

“WHO TOLD YOU YOU CAN BE THIS PRETTY,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Gorgeous. You look like Jessica Alba,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino has a very loyal online following who are passionate about her content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, DeMartino wowed followers in a floral crop top with short puffy sleeves which displayed her decolletage and a little midriff. The 24-year-old paired the look with a white miniskirt and a circular bag of the same color. She accessorized herself with small earrings, bracelets, and numerous rings and put on a yellow/orange watch on her wrist.

DeMartino was photographed in front of a backdrop that consisted of nature and waterfalls. The portrait image captured her happiness and her aesthetically pleasing surroundings.