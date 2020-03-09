Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Killer Figure In Low-Plunging Black Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram to show off her killer figure in a sexy black swimsuit on a stunning vacation. While the model usually floods her social media page with photos from her home country of Sweden, she recently traveled to Dubai where she has been sharing a ton of shots dressed in some smoking hot outfits. Yesterday, she shared yet another one.

In the gorgeous new shot shared on her page, the blond beauty wished her followers a Happy International Women’s Day with a sexy photo from the beach in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Nystrom struck a pose on the beach, looking straight into the camera with the hint of a smile. She left little to the imagination in a low-plunging black one-piece that offered generous views of cleavage and hit around her hip bones, showcasing her incredibly muscular stems as well.

For her day at the beach, the beauty wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle with a few loose curls falling all the way down to her chest. Per usual, she also rocked a stunning makeup application that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The post has only been live on her feed for a few short hours, but it had earned her a ton of attention with over 159,000 likes in addition to over 1,400 comments.

Some of the blond bombshell’s fans commented on the post to let Nystrom know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more had no words and opted to flood the comments section with emoji while many others wished her a happy International Women’s Day. A few more told her to have a great trip.

“I wanna meet.as iam following you so long…your fan you are very near to me,” one Instagram user commented on the sexy new snapshot.

“Such a beautiful blonde,” a second follower chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji.

“You certainly made me happy,” one more social media user added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in another hot outfit in Dubai. For the gorgeous snapshot, Nystrom posed in profile, showing off her killer figure in a revealing marble bodysuit that was sleeveless and offered a little glimpse of cleavage. The ensemble appeared to tie in the back and showed off her fit back as well. It comes as no shock that the photo has amassed over 226,000 likes.