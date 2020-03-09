Bri Teresi Channels ‘Sporty Spice’ In High-Cut Orange One-Piece & Sneakers For Rooftop Photo

Bri Teresi channeled her inner Sporty Spice in a new post on her Instagram account over the weekend. In a series of photos on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a tiny, orange one-piece that left little to the imagination and sneakers as she posed on a rooftop.

The photos showed Bri striking a few poses on a gray roof in Los Angeles. In the distance, a tall building labeled the “Church of Scoobology” could be seen, as well as some tall, green palm trees. Not a single cloud appeared in the bright blue sky on the beautifully sunny day, as the rays shined down on Bri and bounced off her glowing skin. She soaked up every bit of light in her equally-bright swimwear.

Bri’s one-piece featured thick straps on her shoulders and a scoop neckline that just barely covered her busty chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, cut-outs on the sides drew attention to the babe’s hourglass figure, while the skintight fabric hugged her flat tummy.

The lower half of Bri’s suit was cut in a cheeky thong with high-cut sides that came up above her hips. Her long, lean legs were on full display, as well as her pert derriere. The model’s toned back was on show as well via another triangular cut-out.

Bri finished off the look with a pair of white Nike sneakers that featured a blue accent on the bottom and an orange swoosh. She accessorized with her signature, gold hoop earrings and rocked a full face of makeup, including orange blush, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude pink lipstick. She styled her medium-length blond hair in wavy strands.

The first photo showed Bri sitting on a concrete curb stop with one leg bent and the other extended in front of her. She pointed her toes, which elongated her endless legs. Bri also allowed the top of her suit to slide off her shoulders and fall down her chest. She prevented a wardrobe malfunction by holding the swimwear up with one arm, though her cleavage was still exposed.

In the second image, Bri stood facing away from the camera with her legs spread in a power stance, which emphasized her round booty. She leaned her head back and closed her eyes.

Bri’s post garnered more than 11,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans.

Bri has spent the last few days in Hollywood, where she’s shared a ton of equally sexy photos. In another post, she rocked a leopard-print bikini, which her fans loved.