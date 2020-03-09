Kelly Clarkson Is Stunning In Cheetah Print For ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute To Selena Gomez

Kelly Clarkson stunned in a long, cheetah-print dress for a tribute to Selena Gomez in her Kelly Clarkson Show segment “Kellyoke.” The first American Idol winner wore a tone-on-tone ensemble for her performance of the moody and wistful tune which tells the tale of recovering from a relationship gone sour.

The singer and songwriter stood on stage with a microphone, backed by her house band for her rendition of “Lose You to Love Me.”

Instead of making her usual entrance from behind a set of sliding and illuminated doors, Kelly opened the number by standing solo, looking very much like a woman in control as she performed the hit song made famous by the former Wizards of Waverly Place star in 2019.

The clip was shared on the show’s official Instagram page, where they said the song put them in “our feels.”

The tune, which scored Selena her first No. 1 hit in the United States, was the lead single from the singer’s third studio album, Rare. The song was written by Selena, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and producers Mattman & Robin. Additional production work was provided by Finneas O’Connell, the Grammy Award-winning brother of singer Billie Eilish.

Kelly looked like a confident and powerful woman in the ensemble, which was dark gray with a black print atop it.

While she normally goes for brightly colored outfits, Kelly kept her look monochrome for this particular episode of her syndicated talk series. The long-sleeved dress was designed with a high neck that had a tie accent. It also had a button detail and a belt around the waist. Kelly finished off her fashion look with her trademark black high-heeled boots.

The Voice coach wore her hair long and loose, cascading onto her shoulders and down her back for the performance. She wore thin gold hoop earrings as statement jewelry.

Kelly’s makeup application was on the lighter side as the clothing choice was dark, including blush-colored lipstick.

Fans thought the entire ensemble was spectacular, as was Kelly’s performance of the song. They shared their thoughts on the social media site.

“What a gorgeous song!!!! Moving and powerful,” said one fan of both Kelly and Selena.

“One of my favorite songs!! You were amazing!!” remarked a second admirer of the talk show host, who punctuated her performance with expert phrasing and breath control.

“Just the greatest talk show host ever.. so talented…this is where you deserve to be!!” said a third follower.