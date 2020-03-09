Ariel Winter Flaunts Cleavage In Black Bra & See-Through Top While ‘Trying To Dodge’ The Coronavirus

Ariel Winter showed off some skin in her latest Instagram update on Monday morning. The Modern Family star flaunted her curves in New York City, as she revealed she was trying to avoid the Coronavirus.

In the photos, Ariel rocked a black bra underneath of a sheer, nude top. The long-sleeved turtleneck did little to cover her curves as fans could easily see through to her exposed cleavage and toned arms under the garment. The top also put the actress’ flat tummy and tiny waist on display as she paired it with some bright red bottoms.

Ariel wore her newly dyed strawberry blond hair parted in the center and pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled the strands in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulder and left her bangs loose to frame her face. She accessorized the look with some small gold earrings.

The actress also rocked a full face of makeup in the photos. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows and pink eye shadow, which she used to accentuate the thick lashes and black eyeliner she wore on her eyes. She sported a glowing face with a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks. She finished the glam look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Ariel posed in front of a large window in the shots. The NYC skyline can be seen behind her, as well as a clear, blue sky. In the caption of the pics, she explains to fans that she was indoors trying to “dodge Coronavirus.”

Many of the actress’ over 4.3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the snaps. Fans clicked the like button over 125,000 times and left over 570 comments in less than an hour after it was published to her feed.

Ariel’s admirers couldn’t help but gush over her stunning new look in the photos, as they shared their opinions in the comments section.

“That hair color is stunning on you!” one follower wrote.

“So beautiful sunshine girl,” another quipped.

“I think the correct term is yowzeeerrrr,” remarked a third social media user.

“Hope the Big Apple remains safe, and hope you have a great day!” a fourth comment read.

The actress often stuns her fans with her online snaps, as she likes to flaunt her figure in plunging tops and other racy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most recently Ariel sizzled in a black t-shirt as she showcased her new hair color in a flirty selfie. To date, that snap has garnered more than 193,000 likes and over 950 comments.