Alex Rodriguez Dances Sexily In Jennifer Lopez’s Backless Dress In New Video

A-Rod swapped clothes with his fiance as he showed off his seriously sexy dance moves.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a big change up in a new video posted online as they opted to swap clothes – and sexy dance moves. A-Rod shared a sneak peek at a new video he and his fiancé did for his TikTok on his Instagram account over the weekend, and it’s safe to say that the baseball superstar looks just as good showing off his moves in a skintight dress as JLo does.

In the hilarious video he shared with his 3.6 million followers on March 8, the engaged couple began by standing next to one another while Alex filmed them in the mirror on his phone.

JLo — who recently showed off her hair transformation as she ditched her signature extensions — then started to show off her seriously sexy dance moves, which weren’t too dissimilar to the ones she showed off during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show with Shakira last month. She moved her hips around and put her hands into a prayer position as she moved them up and down above and below her head.

The 50-year-old beauty then kept on swivelling her hips in a very seductive way while she turned around to show some skin and revealed that her long sleeved white bodycon dress was actually backless. The figure-hugging dress also showed off her slim waist with a white belt wrapped around her middle.

That’s when things took a bit of a turn for the twosome.

The video quickly cut to show Jennifer and Alex after they swapped places. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer wore A-Rod’s clothes while Alex proudly showed off his own curves in the beauty’s white midi-dress.

While Jennifer stood still in Alex’s blue blazer, white shirt, and khaki pants with his aviator shades on her eyes, Alex perfectly mimicked his wife-to-be’s sultry dance moves as he placed his hands together and shook his hips.

The twosome’s latest hilarious video together was actually a part of the viral “Flip the Switch” challenge which many TikTok users have been doing recently.

And it seems as though fans are definitely loving the duo’s social media content.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the video caught the attention of a number of their famous fans who shared their thoughts on the swap in the comments section.

Former High School Musical star and JLo’s co-star in her 2018 rom-com movie Second Act, Vanessa Hudgens, wrote, “I’M DEAAAAAD.”

Lenny Kravitz also commented on the new video, as he told A-Rod after seeing his moves, “Get it bro!”

The short Instagram video from the retired athlete has been viewed more than 1.9 million times and received more than 22,500 comments and 445,000 likes in the first 11 hours since he uploaded it to his account.