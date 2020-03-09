‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Spinelli Is Desperate To Save Maxie From Peter

Peter comforts Maxie after Obrecht's arrest.

Damian Spinelli is all shook up, even more than usual, this week on General Hospital. He is back in town and ready to save his ‘Maximista’ from the clutches of Peter August, aka Henrik Faison. Maxie has been blinded by love, and her need to believe that the man who has stolen her heart has turned his life around. Unfortunately, he has not and Spinelli has his eyes set on making sure that her eyes are opened.

As shown in the sneak peek preview for Monday’s General Hospital, Spinelli confronts Jason on the news that Dr. Obrecht has been arrested. He knows that Peter set her up to take the fall for killing Drew and the attempted murder of Andre Maddox and Franco Baldwin. He is so worked up about it that he can barely get the words out to Jason. Both men know that Obrecht had nothing to do with the memory transfer, so her arrest doesn’t really make any sense. Maxie now believes that Obrecht really is responsible, however, the person who really did the crimes is holding her in his arms.

Jason tells his BFF that he can’t make Maxie believe something that she doesn’t want to believe. So far, Spinelli hasn’t approached his ex about all of his findings about Peter until they can actually nail him. She is convinced that despite being Faison’s son and doing some terrible things in his past, that he is trying his best to turn things around for her and for James.

Maxie is tired of doing the heavy lifting at Crimson, West Coast. Would she be more appreciated elsewhere?

Spinelli knows how heartbroken she will be when she finds out the truth and he is getting even more desperate to make that happen. General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie will be supporting her man and that will be even harder for Spinelli to keep it all from her.

The Inquisitr had previously detailed that Obrecht will quickly realize who set her up. Anna Devane was the one who sought her out to have her arrested and it was obvious just how much pleasure it gave her to have Obrecht taken down for the crimes that she thought maybe her son had done. Now she feels relief that Peter is in the clear.

Anna will end up looking foolish when the truth comes out that she has been conned by Peter August. Both she and Maxie, are set to get their eyes opened to Peter’s misdeeds soon, which will end in heartbreak for the women as well. General Hospital fans are certainly ready to see this guy get what’s coming to him.