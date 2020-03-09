‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Rocks Revealing Green Bikini On International Women’s Day

Lauren Drain took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of herself clad in a skimpy, green bikini. The blond bombshell has been teasing her training program for the past few weeks, and on Saturday, she told her followers that the spring session was about to sell out. Yesterday, she focused her attention on something else that was really important to her — International Women’s Day — by sharing two side-by-side shots.

In the image on the right, the registered nurse left little to the imagination, rocking some seriously sexy swimwear. For the occasion, she wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Her body looked incredibly ripped in a green bikini that had a triangle top that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage. The bottoms were just as revealing and featured three floss-like strings on the side hugging her hips and showing off her taut tummy and muscular stems.

In the photo on the left, Drain threw it back to the days when she was a full-time nurse. The stunner wore her long, blond locks pulled back in pigtail braids while rocking navy blue scrubs that fit her like a glove. She also wore a powder blue stethoscope around her neck as well as a badge on her pocket. In the caption of the post, she wished her followers a Happy International Women’s Day, using a few hashtags as well.

Since the post went live, it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up an impressive 22,000 likes in addition to upward of 200-plus comments. Most fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her figure. A few more wished her a happy International Women’s Day.

“Dang girl you are smoken hottie,” one follower commented, adding a few heart emoji.

“Thank you for showing we can do both!” a second added in addition to a flexing arm emoji.

“Savings lives and breaking hearts what a combo!” one more chimed in.

