Norwegian Knockout Hilde Osland Puts Her Curves On Display In A Royal Blue Bikini

Hilde Osland looked gorgeous in a tiny blue bikini for her latest Instagram upload on Monday morning. The Norwegian knockout sizzled as she posed on the beach.

In the sexy shots, Hilde opted for a royal blue bikini. The top resembled a sports bra with thick straps as it showcased her toned arms and ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty and long, lean legs. The model’s flat tummy and tiny waist were also on full display in the snap.

Hilde gave fans a peek at the stunning bathing suit from all angles in the post as she posed with her front, back, and side towards the camera in the pics. The blond bombshell smiled for the camera she ran her finger through her hair and served up some sultry looks. She accessorized the beach style with gold hoop earrings, layered chains around her neck, and a blue hair tie around her wrist.

The model wore her long, platinum locks parted in the middle and styled in flirty waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pics.

The glam look consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to give her eyes a little extra definition. Hilde also illuminated her face with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with light pink gloss on her lips.

Many of Hilde’s over 2.9 million followers wasted no time showing love for the bikini snaps. The post quickly earned over 17,000 likes and more than 330 comments in less than 20 minutes after its upload.

The model’s adoring fans seemingly couldn’t resist gushing over her bikini body in the comments section, and they didn’t hold back with the compliments.

“Honey you do look great in my fav color,” one fan wrote.

“My god could you possibly be anymore PERFECT!” another admirer stated.

“Wow babe you melt my heart. You are so sexy and stunning,” a third social media user told the model.

“Absolutely stunning in blue!” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Hilde is more than just a bikini model, in addition to her known singing talents, she also models other ensembles such as workout gear and lingerie.

Most recently, Hilde delighted her fans when she posed in a pink lace lingerie set as she rocked some eyeglasses and read a book during a relaxing moment. That post has earned more than 157,000 likes and over 2,200 comments to date.