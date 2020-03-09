Max von Sydow Dead, Legendary Actor Dies at 90

Max von Sydow has died at age 90. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his death was confirmed in a statement from his widow, Catherine.

“It’s with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020,” reads the statement.

Von Sydow leaves behind a storied cinematic legacy. Early career highlights include the role of Antonius Block, the disillusioned Swedish knight whose questions about life and death are answered as he plays a game of chess with the grim reaper in Ingmar Bergman’s 1957 film, The Seventh Seal. Von Sydow later portrayed Father Lankester Merrin in the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist. Adapted by director William Friedkin from author William Peter Blatty’s novel of the same name, the film chronicles the demonic possession of a young girl, Regan (Linda Blair), and the work of the two Catholic priests, Merrin and Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller), attempting to save her soul.

Von Sydow received two Oscar nominations during his career — one for best actor in 1998 for Bille August’s Pelle the Conqueror, and another for best supporting actor in 2012 for Stephen Daldry’s 9/11 drama Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. Notably, Von Sydow’s nomination for the former was rare for a performance in a non-English-language film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Von Sydow was one of the “most admired” actors from his era. Although he often lent his performances to serious films, he also ventured into less serious projects, including his spot as Ming the Merciless in 1980’s Flash Gordon.