‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shares Gorgeous, Makeup-Free Photo With Pomeranian: ‘Te Amo’

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to share a gorgeous, makeup-free shot with her beloved dog, Mamacita. This past weekend, the weather girl remained relatively silent on social media, sharing just two photos on her wildly popular page, including one shot with her classmates in Los Angeles. Yesterday, she took time to honor one of the most important, furry figures in her life — her Pomeranian.

In the beautiful new shot, Garcia looked over her shoulder, staring straight at her dog with big smile on her face. She didn’t specifically mention where she was, but it appeared to be at a parade as there were a number of people standing behind yellow tape on the other side of the street. For the outing, the brunette beauty went fresh face and makeup-free, letting her true beauty and naturally bronzed skin shine through. The social media star wore her long, dark locks parted to the side as her hair swept across her forehead.

The weather girl turned model appeared to be wearing a dark denim jacket and her pooch looked like she was all smiles as well, looking straight into the camera with an open-mouthed look. Her pink leash was also draped over Garcia’s shoulder and it was clear to see that the two share a special bond. In the caption, Garcia simply wrote “te amo” and a single red-heart emoji while tagging Mamacita’s Instagram page.

In just a few short hours, the post has racked up over 34,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while others raved over what big fans they are — of both Garcia and her dog. A few more had no words and opted to express their emotions using emoji instead of real words.

“You look are looking more and more beautiful each and every day,”one social media user gushed.

“Your dog is so adorably cute,” one follower raved, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Omg I’m in love with your dog,” a second Instagrammer commented.

