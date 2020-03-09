Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Wows In A Red Bikini At The Beach

The lingerie model sizzled in a red two-piece for a beach photo shoot.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae put her flawless model body on show as she slipped into a stylish red-hot bikini in a gorgeous new snap posted online. The star slipped into a fun two-piece in a new photo shared via Instagram, which showed her in the two-piece during a sunny beach photo shoot for her fellow lingerie model Devon Windsor‘s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The stunning beauty flashed plenty of skin in the stylish and chic bikini look, which was made up of a high-neck bikini top that perfectly showcased her seriously slim and toned waist.

Lorena’s bikini top was a crop-top style design with an embossed floral print across the whole of her chest. The top finished just below her chest to flash plenty of her middle, which was also perfectly showcased by the bottoms.

The lingerie and swimwear model opted for the same print in her bikini bottoms to keep things matchy matchy.

Lorena rocked a pair of briefs in the same red design, which sat just below her bellybutton. Though her bikini bottoms were slightly obscured in the photo as she knelt down on the sand, they appeared to feature a fun and stylish matching belt design across her hips with a metallic fastening on the front and belt loops all the way around the top.

The supermodel struck her very best model pose in the photo.

Lorena posed with the sand and stunning blue ocean water behind her while she looked off into the distance with her toned right arm bent and her hand low on her hip. The German supermodel posed with a girlfriend at the beach who rocked a swimsuit in the same red color, though the upload didn’t reveal who the other person was.

She appeared to rock damp hair as if she’d already taken a dip in the water, while her locks were swept over to the left hand side as her hair was straight and flowed down past her shoulders.

The stunning beauty also sported a pair of dangling earrings in her ears but appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum for a more understated and natural look.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim revealed that Lorena rocked the Harper top for her fun day at the beach.

Fans shared their love for both the beauty and her bikini look in the comments section.

“The only issue in this pic is that @lorena is wearing the top… nobody else will fit that top like her!” one fan wrote with three fire emoji.

Others commented with a red heart and a heart eye emoji, while the photo also caught the attention of Lorena herself.

The 25-year-old beauty left three red heart emoji in the comments section of the upload.