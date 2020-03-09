Anna Nystrom Models A Lingerie-Style Low Cut Black Swimsuit On The Beach

Swedish Instagram star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.6 million Instagram followers over the weekend after posting a picture where she flaunted her body in a low cut black swimsuit. In her caption, Anna wished her fans a Happy International Women’s Day.

Though the garment was a swimsuit, it almost appeared to look like lingerie thanks to two black lace inserts on the sides. The bathing suit also featured sheer black panels at the upper thigh, separated from the rest of the garment with a seam that appeared to be made of leather.

The seam accentuated Anna’s figure in other ways, such as having a strip around her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure, as well as appearing just below the bust.

The neckline for the swimsuit was low cut, extending downwards in a deep v. Conversely, the bottom of the suit was high cut, with the sides almost reaching her belly button to show off her long and toned legs.

To complete the shot, Anna kept her long blond locks loose and windswept. Her makeup consisted of her trademark brown eyeshadow, mascara, and beige lip. She wore no accessories, keeping focus solely on her killer figure.

Anna’s pose appeared to be slightly pensive, and she looked at the camera without smiling. One hand cupped her cheek, while the other appeared to be pushing back a strand of hair.

The background for the picture was on a beach, and Anna stood in the sand with the water behind her. Beyond were a number of high-rise buildings lining the bay.

Fans loved the latest update, awarding it over 156,000 likes and over 1,380 comments.

“You are phenomenal,” one fan gushed, with a sobbing face emoji and two black hearts.

“Gorgeous… Nobody can reach you in the hotness,” raved a second, adding three red hearts and three fire symbols.

“You’re just magnificent,” echoed a third, along with a besotted face emoji and pink and black hearts.

“You look stunning!” concluded a fourth, with a fire emoji along with a winking face.

The setting for the photo was Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. The Scandinavian stunner has currently been on holiday in the sunny locale and has been keeping her fans updated with other vacation pictures, like one where she modeled a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and another where she posed in a strapless marble swimsuit.

That said, Anna remains most well-known for her health and fitness pictures, and a majority of her previous uploads showcase the stunner wearing athleisure or other exercise wear.