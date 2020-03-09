Camila Mendes Sizzles In A Floral Print Bikini In Photo With Zoey Deutch

Camila celebrated International Women's Day by sharing a photo of herself and her friend posing on a boat.

Camila Mendes celebrated her friendship with another popular female star for International Women’s Day, and her fans were thrilled by the way she chose to do it. On Sunday, the 25-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram to share a bikini photo with her 22.2 million followers. Camila was pictured posing with fellow actress Zoey Deutch, 25.

Camila was clad in a black two-piece with a retro vibe. It featured a white, ’60s-inspired floral print. Her bikini top had fixed triangle cups, thick shoulder straps, and a wide band underneath the bust. The garment’s plunging V-neck showed off a hint of cleavage.

Camila’s matching bottoms had low-cut leg openings and a high waistline that covered up her belly button. The design accentuated her hourglass shape.

Camila accessorized her groovy swimwear with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses with dark lenses. She was wearing her shoulder-length brunette hair down, and a strong breeze was blowing it to the side.

The actress was posing on her knees on the padded seat of a boat. Zoey was in a similar position beside her, but her legs were spread a bit wider than Camila’s. Camila had her left arm casually draped over her pal’s right shoulder.

Zoey was sporting a sleeveless green romper that featured a large leafy print. She was wearing a matching purse across her body, and she was also sporting a pair of dark shades. Her chin-length hair was being tossed around by the wind, too.

The posing pals both had somewhat serious expressions on their faces as they did their best model imitations in front of a backdrop of cerulean water and a cloudy blue sky. A few skyscrapers were also visible in the distance.

Camila used a vintage filter on her photo that fit with her outfit’s throwback theme. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she and Zoey wanted to wish everyone a happy International Women’s Day.

As of this writing, Camila’s photo has been liked over 1.1 million times, and the comments section has been flooded with over 1,500 remarks from her admirers. Many of her fans let her know how much they loved seeing her with Zoey.

“Greatest crossover ever,” read one response to her post.

“Love this friendship,” another fan wrote.

“Can still see where you ladies fell from heaven. Happy International Womens day!” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re such an inspiration,” read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila’s Instagram followers also went wild over a photo of the actress rocking a swimsuit and hanging out with her Riverdale costar Drew Ray Tanner. The self-described “barnacle babe” was pictured clinging to the side of a boat as she climbed out of the water.