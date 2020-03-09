Nicole Polizzi Claims ‘Jersey Shore’ Producers Encouraged Cast To Roast Angelina Pivarnick For Wedding Toast

She spilled the details about what really happened on her podcast 'It's Happening With Snooki & Joey.'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi claimed that Jersey Shore producers encouraged the female members of the cast to roast Angelina Pivarnick at her wedding reception after she married Chris Larangeira in November 2019. Nicole spilled her version of what really transpired on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey on the episode titled “Untuck’d.”

The scenes where Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole, and Jenni Farley stood before Angelina and Chris’ guests, toasting and roasting their roommate, have been heavily publicized by the show on its social media page as a moment to watch.

It has been reported that Angelina remained angry at her three co-stars for what they said during a toast at her reception. These scenes will be played out on the final episodes of this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Speaking alongside It’s Happening co-host Joey Camasta, Nicole revealed just what transpired that fateful day.

Joey opened up the topic by explaining Angelina had shared an Instagram post revealing that the women were working out their differences since her wedding and were moving on. Her post was subsequently deleted.

He then revealed that Deena had also posted on social media that the women were forced by production to make the inappropriate comments. Her post too was deleted.

Nicole said that they were not supposed to talk about what really happened, but it was her podcast and she could do as she pleased.

“I’m really glad that Angelina knows that we weren’t being spiteful and being a**holes because we truly wanted the best wedding for her. We did so much to help her be comfortable and help her as much as we could. We didn’t mean to ruin her wedding,” explained the reality star to her co-host.

“Deena was correct, producers forced us to do the speech. I literally said ‘no’ like ten times. Even though MTV paid for Angelina’s wedding fully and it was the season finale, they wanted it to be crazy with all of us there. Her sister was the maid of honor and I felt she should do the speech. We did not want to make a mockery of her wedding,” she continued.

Nicole also explained that when fans see the teaser where she is seated at the table stating “I’m done,” that was when she realized that she no longer wanted to be a part of the series. She revealed she didn’t want to be “forced” to do things she didn’t want to do.

Nicole has since quit Jersey Shore after 10 years as a cast member. She previously stated it was because she wanted to spend more time with her three children and that she was done with all the drama surrounding the series.

The aforementioned statements seem to have clarified what Nicole meant when she first made the announcement of her departure.