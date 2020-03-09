Mya Looks Fierce In Red PVC Jacket & Pants For Nottingham Performance

Mya is currently on tour in the U.K. and rocked a fiery number in Nottingham. The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker shared a number of photos on Instagram and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

The R&B diva wowed her audience in a red PVC tracksuit jacket. Mya zipped up the item of clothing and matched it with loose-fitted pants that were made out of the same material. She wrapped a sparkly silver belt around her waist and wore the look with glittery heels that were the same color.

Mya accessorized herself with large hoop earrings for her performance and sported her long curly hair up in a high ponytail. She applied a glossy lip and bright eyeshadow which made her face pop.

In the first photo, Mya was snapped up from behind on stage. The image showed off the huge crowd she performed to as well as her two female dancers behind her who were crouched down.

In the next slide, she was captured fairly close-up. The “My Love Is Like… Wo” chart-topper flashed a smile while holding the microphone to her mouth.

In another frame, Mya posed alongside Fatman Scoop and her three dancers.

In the ninth photo, she was photographed backstage wearing thin-framed red sunglasses. Mya tilted her head down and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the 10th and final shot, she took a group pic with her three dancers. Mya unzipped her jacket and displayed the silver bra underneath. She rocked a pouty expression and appeared to be living her best life on the road.

For her caption, she told her 1.5 million followers that the Nottingham crowd was “fire.”

The “Take Me There” songstress geotagged her upload as Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, letting fans know what venue she performed at.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 7,300 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be a hit.

“I love your work ethic!! I’m so glad you’re still performing and making music. It’s beautiful to do what you love while sharing your gift with the world,” one user wrote.

“Fine, fabulous, and fearless af on that stage!” another shared.

“It was a great night and a fantastic performance,” remarked a third fan.

“Fly as hell,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

It seems Mya has been wearing different outfits for each show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Lady Marmalade” entertainer dazzled in a jeweled hoodie and miniskirt for her performance in Cardiff.