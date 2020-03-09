Australian Beauty Jem Wolfie Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Australian bombshell Jem Wolfie knows how to wear a bikini, and she doesn’t seem to mind showing off her feminine curves on social media in some of the skimpiest bathing suits she can find. In her recent Instagram post, she flaunted her figure in a sexy two piece that left little to the imagination.

Jem’s swimsuit was a bold red color. The top featured narrow cups that covered very little of her breasts. It also looked like it might have been a little small for her as she almost spilled out of it while posing. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with side strings pulled high on her waist.

The beauty’s post was a collection of two shots that saw her soaking up the sun the swimsuit by a large rock. The update was tagged on Milk Beach, but no water was to be seen in this set of pics. The photos were all about Jem. Taken from a close angle, the snapshots showed her body from the top of the thighs up.

The first image captured the model from the front as she leaned against the rock with her back arched. The pose showed off her voluptuous chest as well as some underboob as she placed her hands in her hair. Her hourglass shape, curvy hips and toned thighs were also on display. With eyes closed, she flashed a big smile for the camera.

The second snap caught Jem from a side view. She stood with her back arched and one knee bent. The view exposed a good deal of her breasts, while also accentuating the curve of her bare hip. With her eyes closed, she turned her face to the sun and ran one hand through her hair.

Jem wore her hair down for the photoshoot. Her makeup included bronze eye shadow, mascara, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings and a necklace.

In the caption, she mentioned keeping her life in balance.

Many of her fans appreciated the steamy photos.

“I lost my balance seeing this,” joked one admirer.

“One of the most gorgeous women I’ve seen in awhile,” commented a second follower.

“Wow your absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“You are so perfect, proud to be your fan. Have a great week,” a fourth fan told her.

Jem recently showcased her curves in a video that saw her wearing a sports bra and yoga pants.