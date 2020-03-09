Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Flaunts Chiseled Legs In International Women’s Day Snap

Lauren Simpson is a female transformation coach who often reaches out to her fans on social media platform Instagram. The Australian native celebrated International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 9, with an inspirational message to her 1.8 million followers alongside a snap of her showing off her chiseled legs.

In the photo, the fitness trainer poses next to a teal bicycle leaning against a white flower box. Multi-colored flowers cover the stone wall behind her while a large neon sign reads, “Guess where I am?.” Lauren stands next to the bike, slightly perched on the seat with one leg bent up and resting against the other. She wears an oversized gray t-shirt that has an image of a fierce leopard head stamped across the front. The shirt covers her shorts, leaving plenty of sculpted and bronzed leg on display.

To complete the outfit, the fitness model sports a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a blue scrunchie on one wrist and sparkly stud earrings. Her long, straight blonde tresses flow down her back as she flashes a huge, bright-white smile for the camera. Her face is made up with thick black lashes, black eyeliner, and glossy lips.

In the caption, Lauren writes that the day is dedicated to “us GIRLS!.” She adds that a woman alone has power but together, they have impact.

The gym buff goes on to explain that most women have been taught to compete with one another, but by raising each other up and supporting each other, they are strongest. She adds that she got together with her squad for breakfast in honor of the holiday and that she feels amazing to be part of a group of women that want each other to be their best while helping one another succeed in life.

Lauren ends the inspirational message by writing that she is proud to be a woman and to be a part of other women’s lives.

The Instagram sensation’s followers enjoyed her post, leaving nearly 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted. Many of her female followers expressed how much they loved her message and the community of women that she has created.

“What an awesome, incredible, strong community of women you’ve created,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a red heart emoji.

“Look at that amazing smile! You are a gem xxx,” another follower wrote.

“Such powerful thoughts! Happy women’s day!,” yet one more fan chimed in.