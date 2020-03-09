Kendall Jenner Sizzles In A Tiny Red Bikini & Cowboy Boots

Kendall showed plenty of skin in her thong string bikini.

Kendall Jenner didn’t leave much to the imagination in a recent post to her Instagram Stories over the weekend as she flashed a whole lot of skin in a tiny red-hot bikini and a pair of cowboy boots. The stunning supermodel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her flawless body on full show in the revealing photo, which showed her as she posed in the mirror in her very skimpy swimwear.

The snap, which can be seen via Hollywood Life, showed the beauty as she gave her 124 million followers a good look at her toned booty in the bikini bottoms when she shot a mirror selfie.

In the March 7 upload, Kendall posed side on to show off her toned model body and her derriere, which was on full show in the thong bottoms that had thin string tied into bows on either side of her hips. The ties sat high on either side of her torso so her legs looked even longer.

She paired the bottoms with a string bikini top in the same red color while both appeared to be a tie-dye print. The triangle top showed plenty of skin with ties around the back of her neck for a halterneck look as well as ties that fastened around her back in another large bow with long strings that dangled all the way down her back.

Kendall also showed off her country side in the new swimwear upload.

The 24-year-old sister to Kylie Jenner accessorised her red bikini with the pair of heeled cowboy boots on both of her feet. The reality star sported the brown boots which stretched part way up her calf as she posed for the camera while she stood with her feet wide apart for a fun pose.

The supermodel had her long, dark hair tied up away from her face into a bun as she sported a pair of dark sunglasses on her head and small hoop earrings in her ears.

Kendall snapped herself with her phone which she held in her left hand while she threw her right arm up in the air for the photo, which was taken in the mirror of her bedroom.

In the background of the photo was a large double bed covered in white linen as well as a dark wooden bedside table with a white lamp.

Though the star didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, Hollywood Life noted that the bikini photo appeared to be taken inside her mom Kris Jenner‘s luxurious Palm Springs home, as she also shared another look at her boots while out by the pool with her family.