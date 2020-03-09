Fitness Hottie Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Round Booty In A Pair Of Tight Jeans

Sarah Houchens was back on Instagram with another sexy selfie on Sunday. The fitness model stunned fans as she flaunted her curves in front of the camera.

In the racy post, Sarah rocked a pair of high-waisted, skintight jeans. The pants hugged the model’s curvy hips and long, lean legs while putting her round booty on full display.

Sarah paired the bottoms with a tiny lavender tank top that boasted thin spaghetti straps and showed off her toned arms and tiny waist. She accessorized the look with some white sneakers.

Sarah posed with her backside towards a mirror as she looked over her shoulder to snap the photo on her phone. Her kitchen can be seen in the background of the shot.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands. Her hair fell behind her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also rocked a natural makeup look in the shot.

The application included defined brows and thick lashes. She complemented the look with some black eyeliner and a light-colored eye shadow. Sarah also sported sun kissed skin, which she illuminated with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She finished off the style with some nude lips.

Many of the model’s over 730,000 followers fell in love with the shot. The post earned more than 9,700 likes and over 190 comments within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her account. Of course, Sarah’s fans gushed over her gym-honed curves in the comments section.

“Wow you are so fit and hot. Those jeans are amazing on you. I hope you bought them in every style because they’re perfect,” one fan wrote.

“Wow!! Those jeans,” another admirer stated, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Total smokeshow love the jeans only a smokeshow can wear them that hot,” a third social media user told the model.

“Those Jeans fit and shape you so well,” a fourth comment read.

Sarah’s fans have come to find that the model loves to show off her toned body in her posts. She seems especially proud of her booty, which she often highlights in skintight pants and skimpy shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a pair of curve-hugging gray leggings and a long-sleeved black crop top. That upload also proved to be a popular one among the model’s fans. To date, it’s garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 190 comments.