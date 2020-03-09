Eve Slays Fans With Blue Hair While Rocking Matching Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants For Glasgow Performance

The rapper Eve is currently on tour and paid Scotland a visit. The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her outfit and it didn’t disappoint.

Eve stunned in a blue-and-white crop top that displayed her decolletage, her midriff, as well as her signature paw tattoos on her chest. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants and white heels. She wrapped herself up in a glittery silver jacket and left it unzipped.

Over the years, Eve has been known for changing up her hairstyle. For the performance, she opted for a sharp blue bob which consisted of different shades. The “Who’s That Girl” chart-topper looked incredibly fierce and proved her versatility.

In the photo, she was captured sitting down backstage on a box of stage equipment. Eve parted her legs and placed both her hands on her thighs. She looked over to her right and held her microphone in her left hand.

The “Gangsta Lovin'” songstress shared the image before her set in Glasgow. She also credited her glam squad — fashion stylist; Alejandra Hernandez, hairstylist; Edmund Bossman, and makeup artist; Bianca Spencer — who helped her achieve this killer look.

Eve geotagged the upload as The SSE Hydro, letting her 2 million followers know what venue she performed at.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 30,600 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“You look stunning in everything you wear,” one user wrote.

“You look so gorgeous! Philly legend,” another shared.

“Gorgeous as always! I love this look. I’ve always loved your style. Nobody can even come close! Baddest to ever do it. #GOAT,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg you look so beautiful… and your hair!!!” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eve is currently performing on a nationwide U.K. and Ireland tour alongside Nelly, Mya, Salt N Pepa, and Shaggy, among others. The tour kicked off in Dublin and is scheduled to visit London’s iconic O2 Arena later this week. Titled “The Blast Off!” Tour, it is being presented by Kisstory.

In Dublin, Eve looked smoking hot in a matching crop top & high-waisted pants that were the same design of the outfit she rocked in Glasgow. However, it was a black-and-white ensemble. She rocked the same white heels but put on a black PVC jacket. On Instagram, she shared a shot of herself in between her dancers and DJ. She sported a neon blond bob and radiated fierceness.