Brunette Bombshell Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Fishnet Bodysuit On Instagram

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share yet another racy lingerie post. The brunette bombshell flashed her curves as she snapped some sexy selfies.

Chloe opted for a black bodysuit, which featured black leather at the top and bottom, as well as metal zippers. The midsection of the garment was see-through as it gave fans a peek at her flat tummy, tiny waist, and massive cleavage. The model’s toned arms, curvy hips, and lean legs were also visible in the snaps.

In the first photo, Chloe raised one arm above her head as she pushed on hip to the side and clicked the mirror selfie. In the second shot, she leaned against a white wall as she highlighted her booty. The third shot was very similar as the model wore a sultry expression on her face.

Chloe’s long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pics.

The application included long lashes, thick black eyeliner, and a smoky eye shadow look. She also added defined brows to help her eyes pop. Chloe sported a soft glow on her face with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with a dark berry-colored lipstick on her pout.

Many of the model’s 643,000-plus followers went wild for the photos. Fans clicked the like button on the post over 17,000 times and left more than 320 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded.

Unsurprisingly, Chloe’s admirers raved over her revealing lingerie and her gorgeous good looks in the comments section.

“Very beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“If you were in the Garden of Eden you wouldn’t be Eve, you would be the Forbidden Fruit,” another adoring fan stated.

“What a sexy dream girl,” a third social media user remarked.

“So beautiful. I’m in love,” a fourth person told the model.

Of course, Chloe is not shy about showing off her flawless figure in skimpy little outfits for her online posts. The model gets the pulses of her fans racing with nearly every upload.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently stunned in a pink bra with black lace trim as she put her ample cleavage on full display. To date, that photo was raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 210 comments.