Carrie Underwood Had An Epic Clapback For A Rude Instagram Troll

Carrie hit back after a troll left a 'hideous comment' on her Instagram account.

Carrie Underwood had a pretty epic clapback for a rude troll on social media after they left a not so nice comment on one of her recent Instagram photos. The country superstar confidently called out the outspoken Instagram user after they slammed her unique choice of footwear during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

Carrie took to Instagram to share two photos from her most recent appearance on the NBC late night talk show.

One showed her getting active with Jimmy as they played a few games together, with both dressed casually as they took on a Fitness Challenge together on March 6.

The second snap showed the mom of two when she looked a little more glamorous during the interview section of her appearance, where Carrie sat down on Jimmy’s right while he sat behind his desk and held up a copy of her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

Carrie looked as chic as ever in her fashion forward interview ensemble, as she rocked a stylish boiler-suit with a pair of sling back and open toed heels that featured a large, shiny silver material across her foot in a fan design that stretched above her ankle.

But it turns out one troll wasn’t such a big fan of her metallic high heels and definitely wasn’t afraid to make their opinion known.

Instagram user @coltonsuran commented on the photo by telling the American Idol Season 4 winner that he thought she was wearing “hideous heels.”

Carrie then hit back with an epic response, as she bluntly replied, “hideous comment.”

Carrie’s clapback has received more than 3,200 likes, while hundreds of fans showed their support for her response while also calling out the troll for their mean message.

“I think they’re amazing!! You look rocking!” one fan told the “Drinking Alone” singer.

“You looked amazing! People should keep their comments to themselves!” another person wrote.

“Haha those heels are [three fire emoji],” another fan said.

“You look so gorgeous as always,” a fourth person commented with a red heart and smiley face emoji, as they added, “some people are so rude!!”

Carrie’s appearance on the popular late night show came as she promoted her brand new fitness book, which she recently gifted to her longtime friend and former CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley.

The country star recently shared a look at himself enjoying the book on his own Instagram account while he also showed off the “stylish souvenir” the stunning “Something In The Water” gifted him in celebration of her latest release.