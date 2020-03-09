‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Dances In A Tiny Bikini, Shows Off Tan Lines

Model Haley Kalil danced in a tiny bikini and showed off her tan lines in a new Instagram share. The ginger-haired Sports Illustrated stunner looked carefree as she pranced on the beach in a tiny bikini alongside a fellow model, giving her followers the opportunity to see her in a joyful moment on the social media sharing site.

Happy and smiling in the video clip, Haley stated in the caption that she was vacationing with her “bestie” Lindsay Penz.

The model began to dance and gyrate her hips, moving to the music playing in the background. It was then that she attempted to present Lindsay, who spun in front of the camera.

Hayley used an expletive, before jokingly pushing her pal out of the clip. She pointed her fingers as she pranced and showed off her backside. In the caption, she revealed that she had “spray tan butt lines.”

Although the look at Haley’s toned backside is swift, you can clearly see where the darker line ends and Haley’s natural skin color begins.

Wearing a cute tye-died two-piece swimsuit, Hayley appeared to be relaxed and enjoying her time in the tropical locale. The colors of the garment, in contrasting shades of light and dark blue, were striking against her reddish colored tresses, which she wore wavy and loose in the clip.

The top of the bikini provided full coverage for her breasts, held up with two thin straps of material for support.

The bottom of the swimsuit had two thin straps that were held high on her hips. A triangle front and Brazilian cut-back showed off Haley’s long and lean legs.

Lindsay, who is only seen briefly in the video, donned a black bikini in a tank-style, with the top cut away to provide little coverage for her breasts. The bathing suit bottom had traditional full coverage.

Haley, who will be seen in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that hits newsstands this May, was joyful as she shared some girl time with her pal. Her happiness was contagious and reflected in the comments posted by some of her 335,000 followers.

“Das why u gotta squat when they spray the back,” joked fellow model Alison Bowles of Haley’s irregular tan lines.

“Ladies you are looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy. Also like you are having a great time,” stated a second follower followed by a kissy face and smiley emoji.

“I couldn’t like this enough times,” remarked a third follower.