Candice Swanepoel Pulls Up Her Tiny Bikini Bottoms In A Crochet Top

The Victoria's Secret Angel flashed plenty of skin in a skimpy crochet bikini.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel celebrated International Women’s Day over the weekend with a bikini photo as she slipped into a stylish new two-piece from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C. The stunning lingerie model wowed in a crochet top and a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms as she put her flawless model body on full show for the camera.

The new snap, which was shared by the brand’s official Instagram account on March 8, showed Candice as she adjusted her green bottoms with both hands.

The model stunned in the new photo, which showed her as she looked down towards her bikini bottoms to pull up both sides with her hands. She made the already very high-cut briefs even higher to make her legs look even longer.

She pulled the straps up on either side to pull them in line with her bellybutton. The bottoms perfectly showcased her very toned tummy and impressive all over tan.

They didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as the material sat well below her bellybutton, and Candice kept things almost as skimpy on her top half too.

Candice sizzled in a crocheted top, which was made up of a fun green, white, yellow, black, and red design.

The beauty rested back on the side of what appeared to be the wooden banister of a balcony as she posed for the camera with her right leg straight down and her left knee bet.

The star – who recently wowed fans in a plunging yet chic black swimsuit – accessorized her unique bikini look with several metallic bangles stacked up on both of her wrists, while she also sported a red bandanna over her long, blond hair.

She kept things extra glamorous with her earrings, too. Candice sported a pair of very large hoops in both ears.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that it was celebrating International Women’s Day with its latest upload which includes several crochet pieces. The brand also revealed that the swimwear Candice modeled was made in collaboration with handbag designer Sophie Anderson.

Each of the designs was handwoven by North Peruvian female artisans.

And fans were definitely impressed, as they shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“In love,” one fan commented with a heart emoji.

“Hands down best swimsuit I have ever seen,” another said.

“So much Beautifulnes in a pic!!” another person wrote, adding, “So in love with the collection!!!!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported last week, the new snap came shortly after Candice flashed all her hard work in the gym once again.

That time, she sported a gorgeous blue and white gingham-print bikini in another photo posted to social media.