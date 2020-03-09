Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Goes Topless, Rocks Sexy Leather Pants In Steamy New Photo

Instagram sensation Kayla Moody has been sharing some seriously sultry photos as of late, and her latest social media upload is no exception. The gorgeous model completely ditched her top for a steamy black-and-white shot posted on Monday morning, and sent quite a few pulses racing among her numerous fans with her killer body.

The blonde bombshell showed plenty of sideboob in the seductive snap, which captured her from behind and offered a tantalizing glimpse of her ample chest. The photo was focused on her hourglass curves and portrayed the stunner from the hip up. Kayla showed off her bared back and flaunted her perky derriere, posing provocatively for the camera. She lifted both hands, stretching one out above her head and bending the other at the elbow in a graceful gesture that called attention to her slender arms and elegant posture. Her back was arched and her legs were slightly parted, teasing a hint of her toned thighs.

The sizzling blonde was wearing nothing but a sexy pair of tight leather pants, which perfectly showcased her curvy backside. The slinky garment boasted a low waistline that left her trim midriff exposed, emphasizing her sculpted waist. The hottie accessorized with an oversized visor that covered her entire face, living up to her cheeky caption that boasted her unpredictability. The item was a transparent one and gave a tempting peek at her beautiful features as the model turned her head to the side to be admired from the profile. Fans could particularly notice her lush lips, which were coquettishly pursed.

Kayla styled her long, golden tresses in luscious curls that cascaded down her supple back. She sported a chic manicure that featured white French tips. No other accessories were visible, and none were needed, as the stunning blonde looked absolutely ravishing and smoking hot.

The babe added a Costa Rica geotag to her post, suggesting that the photo was taken during her recent Entertainmentworld HD campaign in San Jose. The model was snapped against a vast landscape filled with lavish vegetation, although the background was blurred and offered little detail about where she was.

The skin-baring snap sent temperatures soaring on her feed, reeling in more than 3,500 likes in the first couple of hours of going life. Plenty of followers declared themselves entranced with the racy look, taking to the comments section to lavish the self-proclaimed “proud military wife” with praise.

“Oh my god are you pretty i could fall in love with you,” gushed one person, leaving a heart-eyes emoji trailed by a long string of rose emoji.

“Soooooo damn sexy,” wrote a second fan, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“This is art,” a third Instagrammer said of the black-and-white shot, followed by an OK-hand emoji.

“You are so beautifull [sic] xx,” commented a fourth follower, offering Kayla a rose via emoji.