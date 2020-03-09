Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Bill Discuss Their Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 10 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will discuss their feelings for each other. It seems as if “Brill” will have a lot to talk about after their recent kiss, per TV Guide.

Brooke is a very unhappy woman. Although she is married to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) her marriage is far from perfect. For starters, she and Ridge are still at loggerheads about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke told the dressmaker that they could only resolve their issues around Thomas if he actually marries Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes).

Of course, Brooke is also distressed by Ridge’s dalliance with another woman. When he moved into the Forrester mansion, he shared a few kisses with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). They are still trying to work through the dressmaker’s indiscretion.

But Brooke isn’t the only person in a committed relationship. Not too long ago, Bill swore that he was a changed man. He devoted himself to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and has stayed true to her up until the kiss with Brooke. He swore to Katie that he loved her and would not hurt her by turning to her sister again. But it seems as if Brooke and Bill can’t keep their hands off each other when he’s involved with Katie.

The soap opera spoilers state that the initial reason that Brooke went to see Bill was to complain about Thomas. She feels that Ridge doesn’t see his son for who he really is. Bill will vow to protect her against Thomas if Ridge wont, according to She Knows Soaps.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that after falling into each other’s arms, Brooke and Bill will talk about what had happened between them. This was definitely a spur-of-the-moment kind of kiss and happened rather unexpectedly.

Bill and Brooke will discuss their feelings. They haven’t been together for a long time and they are both currently in committed relationships. Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is on the rocks, but Katie and Bill’s relationship has been smooth sailing. They regularly affirm their feelings for each other and seem to be in love.

If their history is any indicator of the future, Brooke will tell Bill that she cannot do this to her sister. She will urge him to make Katie happy. After all, they have a son together and Katie’s still recovering after her kidney transplant. But before long, Brooke and Bill will end up in bed together.